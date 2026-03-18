Don’t miss your final chance at HBCU Aware Fest tickets!

HBCU Aware Fest 2026

See HBCU AWAREFEST live featuring performances by Jill Scott, John Legend, Common, Jeezy, Earth, Wind, & Fire, GloRilla & More at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

Listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning, for a chance to win!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/19/2026 - 03/20/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to HBCU Aware Fest on March 26, 2026 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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