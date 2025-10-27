Don’t miss your chance to win tickets to see Miguel Feb 10

MIGUEL

Miguel just announced his ‘CAOS’ concert tour is kicking off early next year with Atlanta being his first stop. All week, Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to see Miguel: CAOS with special guest Jean Dawson on February 10, 2026 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/27/2025 - 11/1/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Miguel: CAOS with special guest Jean Dawson on February 10, 2026 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. (Minimum approx. retail value: 150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street

