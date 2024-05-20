Donate Life Georgia: Become an organ doner

  • More than 100,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants. That’s more than America’s largest stadium could hold.
  • 60% of Georgian’s on the Organ Transplant waiting list are African American.
  • Average wait time for African America to receive a kidney transplant is 4-8 years.
  • Kidney transplants are only organ that requires a genetic match. It’s best Kidney is matched with someone from same ethnic background
  • You can help. Save up to eight lives by donating your organ and enhance 70 more lives through tissue donation.


