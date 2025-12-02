Diamond Days of December: Enter for a chance to win a $500 Gift Card to Shane Co.

Diamond Days

Enter below for your chance to win a $500 Gift Card from Shane Company, Your Friend and Jeweler! Every piece of fine jewelry at Shane Company is meticulously designed for quality – from 14k gold chains, pearl necklaces, diamond studs and, of course, dream engagement rings.

Visit one of the three stores – Duluth, Alpharetta or Kennesaw – and compare their wide selection of diamonds, rubies, and a rainbow of sapphires in different shapes and sizes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/1/2025 5:00am ET – 12/14/25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Diamond Days of December: Enter for a chance to win a $500 Gift Card to Shane Co.” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 12/15/25, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $500 Shane Co. gift card. Gift card subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuer. (ARV: $500.00, subject to change based on hotel prices) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

