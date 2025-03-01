Could your business use a tech upgrade and free advertisement?

Salute to Small Businesses

Are you a small business owner? KISS 104.1 and 1-800-411-PAIN are giving you a chance to win a tech pack upgrade and free advertising on KISS 104.1. Enter below by telling us about your business and why your business deserves to win. Four finalist will be highlighted with one grand-prize winner being announced on March 31st.

Semi-finalist Prizing: 4 finalist

Each finalist will be highlighted as a featured local business in select radio advertisements on KISS 104.1 between March 17 - March 24.

One Grand Prize Winner:

Up to $2,500 in technology devices (examples of these items can include laptop computers, tablets, printers, POS Systems, etc.)

Radio advertising schedule on KISS 104.1 valued at $4,000 which includes assistance with creative, script and production and to include a tag stating that the business is the 1-800-411-PAIN “Salute to Local Businesses” Contest winner.

Disclaimer: *Nominated Business must be considered a “small” and “local” business, meaning an entity that sells products or offers services to the Atlanta Metro area as defined above, is organized for profit, operates primarily within the U.S., is independently owned and operated, and is not dominant in its field on a national basis with an annual gross revenue of less than $5 million in fiscal year 2024.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/1/25–3/13/25. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at KISS104FM.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104FM.com/contests (NOTE: These Official Rules have been updated to adjust the fifth Contest Entry Period. All changes are noted.). Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

