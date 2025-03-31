Congratulations to Sacred Private HomeCare winner of Salute to Small Business!

THANK YOU to everyone who nominated a small business for a chance to win a tech pack upgrade and free advertising on KISS 104.1 from 1-800-411-PAIN!

Congratulations to Sacred Private HomeCare on being selected as the Grand Prize Winner!

Address: 2180 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30097

About: This home healthcare business prioritizes personalized, compassionate care, leveraging innovative technology to enhance patient monitoring and communication. By integrating advanced telehealth solutions, we can provide real-time support and seamless coordination with healthcare providers, ensuring our clients receive the best possible care. Additionally, our commitment to community education and outreach sets us apart, as we actively engage with local organizations to promote health awareness and foster connections. Winning this opportunity would not only elevate our services but also amplify our mission to empower individuals and their families in their health journeys.

