A Community Coming Together to Honor Military Couples

Weddings to Warriors

As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, a remarkable group of Georgia wedding professionals is coming together to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Through a new initiative called Weddings to Warriors, one deserving military couple will receive a completely donated wedding experience thanks to the generosity of local wedding vendors, event professionals, and community sponsors.

The program was created by Brandy Yungel of Southern Weddings and Florals and is being made possible through the support of Georgia Griffin, Founder of Georgia Wedding Circle, and the many members of her networking organization who have stepped forward to donate their services.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Georgia Griffin and the incredible community she has built through Georgia Wedding Circle,” said Yungel. “When I shared the vision for Weddings to Warriors, wedding professionals from across Georgia immediately wanted to help. Their generosity has been overwhelming.”

Georgia Wedding Circle is a collaborative network of wedding professionals dedicated to supporting one another while serving couples throughout Georgia. For Weddings to Warriors, members of the organization are donating their time, talent, products, and services to create an unforgettable wedding celebration for a military couple.

“The wedding industry is built on celebrating love,” said Yungel. “What better way to celebrate love than by honoring the heroes who have sacrificed so much for our country?”

The selected couple will receive a wedding package valued at more than $35,000, with contributions that may include:

• Venue

• Catering

• Florals & Décor

• Photography & Videography

• Entertainment

• Wedding Planning & Coordination

• Wedding Cake

• Transportation

• Hair & Makeup

• And many other donated services

The wedding will be hosted at The Pardue Family Foundation Center in Roswell, Georgia, with numerous local businesses contributing to make the event possible.

Applications are now being accepted from couples where at least one partner is:

• Active Duty Military • Veteran

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