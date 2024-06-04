City of Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

Join KISS 104.1 for the Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, Juneteenth at City Springs. The Juneteenth celebration will showcase a captivating dance production, a STEAM digital art gallery, educational activities, an array of food vendors, and more. Presented by the City of Sandy Springs, this annual free, family-friendly Juneteenth Celebration will be a tribute to freedom and liberty.
Event Schedule
- 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Byers Theatre Lobby)
- LIQUID Arts and Productions Immersive Art Exhibit and Experience
- 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (City Green)
- Dance to live DJ Music
- Food Trucks
- Educational Activities
- Genealogy Research Exhibits
- 5:30 p.m.
- Namari Dance Program “From Africa to America” (Byers Theatre)
- 7:00 p.m.
- African Dance Workshop by Djoli Kelen (City Green)
- 7:30 p.m.
- Facilitated Drum Circle by Djoli Kelen (City Green)
Guest speakers, activities, and more fun will be announced. Check sandyspringsga.gov/Juneteenth for more details.
