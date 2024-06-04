City of Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

Join KISS 104.1 for the Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, Juneteenth at City Springs. The Juneteenth celebration will showcase a captivating dance production, a STEAM digital art gallery, educational activities, an array of food vendors, and more. Presented by the City of Sandy Springs, this annual free, family-friendly Juneteenth Celebration will be a tribute to freedom and liberty.

Event Schedule

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Byers Theatre Lobby)

LIQUID Arts and Productions Immersive Art Exhibit and Experience

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (City Green)

Dance to live DJ Music



Food Trucks



Educational Activities



Genealogy Research Exhibits

5:30 p.m.

Namari Dance Program “From Africa to America” (Byers Theatre)

7:00 p.m.

African Dance Workshop by Djoli Kelen (City Green)

7:30 p.m.

Facilitated Drum Circle by Djoli Kelen (City Green)

Guest speakers, activities, and more fun will be announced. Check sandyspringsga.gov/Juneteenth for more details.

