City of Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

Join KISS 104.1 for the Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, Juneteenth at City Springs. The Juneteenth celebration will showcase a captivating dance production, a STEAM digital art gallery, educational activities, an array of food vendors, and more. Presented by the City of Sandy Springs, this annual free, family-friendly Juneteenth Celebration will be a tribute to freedom and liberty.

Event Schedule

  • 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Byers Theatre Lobby)
    • LIQUID Arts and Productions Immersive Art Exhibit and Experience
  • 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (City Green)
    • Dance to live DJ Music
    • Food Trucks
    • Educational Activities
    • Genealogy Research Exhibits
  • 5:30 p.m.
    • Namari Dance Program “From Africa to America” (Byers Theatre)
  • 7:00 p.m.
    • African Dance Workshop by Djoli Kelen (City Green)
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Facilitated Drum Circle by Djoli Kelen (City Green)

Guest speakers, activities, and more fun will be announced. Check sandyspringsga.gov/Juneteenth for more details.

