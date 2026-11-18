Center for Truth and Healing 10th Annual Winter Fun Festival and Seniors Appreciation Holiday Party

WHAT: Center for Truth and Healing 10th Annual Winter Fun Festival and Seniors Appreciation Holiday Party

WHEN: Sunday, December 20, 2026

WHERE: The Atrium Performing Arts Center in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

4th Annual Seniors Appreciation Holiday Party from 1:00–3:30 PM: A special celebration honoring more than 150 seniors with food, fellowship, entertainment, and holiday appreciation.

10th Annual Winter Fun Festival from 5:00–8:00 PM: A festive evening bringing families together for holiday activities, entertainment, games, refreshments, and community engagement.

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