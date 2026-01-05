Celebrate Toni & Tony’s anniversary with a trip to Cirque du Soleil!

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

This week, KISS 104.1 is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Toni & Tony in the Morning by giving YOU a chance to see Cirque du Soleil with Toni, Tony, and Jordan!

Listen every morning this week for your chance to win two tickets to Cirque du Soleil located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station on January 15!

Performing Now - January 25, 2026

Tickets on sale now at CirqueDuSoleil.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/05/2026 - 01/09/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Cirque du Soleil located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station on January 15. (ARV: $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

