Celebrate Mother’s Day with Dyron Ducati

Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to celebrate Mother’s Day with him and his mother with tickets to see Anita Baker on May 11, 2024 at State Farm Arena, plus a $100 Spa Sydell gift card.

Show your love and appreciation with a gift card to Spa Sydell for the perfect Mother’s Day spa experience. Spa Sydell, Atlanta’s most trusted day-spa med-spa. She deserves it! SpaSydell.com

Listen all week for a chance to win. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/2024 - 5/3/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Anita Baker on May 11, 2024 at State Farm Arena, one (1) $100.00 Spa Sydell gift card. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $238.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!