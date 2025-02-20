Bubbles & Bling Benefiting Susan G. Komen

• 12th Annual Bubbles & Bling Gala Benefiting Susan G. Komen

Join us for Bubbles & Bling Benefiting Susan G. Komen! Grab your Western Wear and join us for the 12th Annual Bubbles & Bling “Hope Rides with Us” fundraising event on Friday, March 21, 2025 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. We’ll have food, cocktails, music, dancing and, of course, a live and silent auction! The funds raised for Bubbles & Bling will advance Komen’s work to achieve breast health equity for all women and men and eliminate disparities in breast cancer mortalities.

When: Friday, March 21, 2025

Where: The Foundry at Puritan Mill916 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW Atlanta, Georgia 30318

Get Tickets

