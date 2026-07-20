Be among the first to win tickets to DUNKMAN!

DUNKMAN 2026

This week, Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to DUNKMAN presented by Lilly. Listen for a chance to win:

July 20 - 21: tickets to see DUNKMAN at Overtime Elite Arena (OTE) in Atlanta on July 21.

tickets to see DUNKMAN at Overtime Elite Arena (OTE) in Atlanta on July 21. July 22 - 24: tickets to see DUNKMAN at Overtime Elite Arena (OTE) in Atlanta on July 28.

Shaquille O’Neal and Authentic Brands Group is launching DUNKMAN Presented by Lilly, in partnership with Credit One Bank, the world’s first professional dunk league dedicated to dunking, built to give elite athletes a true global stage and a long-term career path.

The league kicks off this Tuesday, July 21st with five consecutive weeks of back-to-back competition at Overtime Elite Arena (OTE) in Atlanta.

Four hour-long group stage events lead to the DUNKMAN World Championship on Tuesday, August 25. All five telecasts air live on TNT and HBO Max, with additional content on DUNKMAN social channels, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and YouTube.

Tickets available now at www.sitickets.com.

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