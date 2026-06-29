All week Toni & Tony are letting you “Pick Your Ticket!”

Live Nation Summer Live - Lakewood

Live Nation has just announced the Lawn 4-Pack - a new offer that lets fans purchase 4 for $99 lawn tickets to hundreds of shows as part of their ongoing Summer of Live campaign. As our valued partner, we want you to have all the details about this exciting program.

Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see NeYo & Akon on July 11, 2026 or Bryson Tiller on September 2, 2026 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The Summer of Live 4-Pack offer enables fans to make the most of summer by enjoying live music with friends and family. This offer is being supported across Live Nation national, regional, and venue media, presenting a great opportunity for you to capitalize on buzz and excitement around live music and the outdoor summer concert season.

Below are offer details and marketing assets to help you communicate the Summer of Live Lawn 4-Pack offer to your employees, clients and consumers.

DETAILS:

4 for $99 lawn tickets (while quantities last)

On sale NOW

Offer is limited to lawn tickets for select amphitheaters (as approved in advance; some shows may not participate in o ff er)

ff The offer lives at LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive, where fans can browse participating shows and search by events, venues, or artists.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/24/2026 - 06/26/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to NeYo & Akon on July 11, 2026 or Bryson Tiller on September 2, 2026 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $99.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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