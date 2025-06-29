The All-Star Tribute to Frankie Beverly tickets can be found with Toni & Tony!

Frankie Beverly Tribute

This week, Toni & Tony have your chance to win two tickets to the All-Star Tribute to Frankie Beverly on July 12, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre at the Bridge.

Tickets are on sale at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/30/2025 - 07/03/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to All-Star Tribute to Frankie Beverly on July 12, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre at the Bridge. (Minimum approx. retail value: 170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

