29th Annual Unsung Heroines Awards Gala

Join us for the 29th Annual Unsung Heroines Awards Gala on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway. Celebrate extraordinary women whose leadership, advocacy, and service are strengthening communities and creating lasting change.

Enjoy an elegant evening of inspiration, recognition, and fellowship while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the event benefit Sisters Helping Sisters, our economic empowerment initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army for more than 10 years. Through this initiative, we provide advocacy, resources, and direct support to women and families impacted by domestic violence and economic instability, helping them rebuild, restore, and thrive.

Tickets are on sale now at Birdease.com.

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