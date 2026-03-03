YOU Awards

The 11th Annual YOU Awards International presented by The City of South Fulton Department of Cultural Affairs and The YOU Awards International

WHEN: Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 3PM *Doors open at 2PM

LOCATION: City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center Performance Theater (915 New Hope Road SW South Fulton, GA 30331

TICKETS: $30 purchased through youawardsinternational.org

ABOUT: The YOU Awards International, Inc. was founded on the idea that young people really do matter and truly are our future. We are honoring those young individuals who have followed their passions and have stood out in their communities by making a big difference in the areas of Academics, Sports, Technology, Entertainment, Fine Arts, Community Service, Business & Acts of Kindness. Join us in lifting them up!

VISIT youawardsinternational.org for more information!

