Thank You to Publix and One Step Forward for Donating Over 200 Turkeys!

On Sunday, November 22, KISS 104.1 partnered with the Sheltering Arms and One Step Forward Foundation to provide free turkeys for families in under-served communities, for the eighth annual KISS 104.1 Turkey Giveaway. Thanks to the help of Publix and One Step Forward Foundation, we were able to provide over 200 families with a FREE turkey for the holidays.

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Thank you to our sponsors:

About One Step Forward:

One Step Forward Foundation is more than our name, it is our legacy.

It was always the belief of our grandmother and matriarch, Ms. Dasie Snow, founder of One Step Forward Academy, that impacting and reshaping the lives of underserved youth and families was both our calling and our responsibility.

Inspired by her unwavering faith, compassion, and generosity, we continue that legacy through scholarships, relief efforts, community outreach, mentorship, music education, and emergency assistance.

Every act of service reflects our commitment to helping individuals and families take one step forward toward hope, opportunity, and lasting success. To volunteer, donate, get more info visit OneStepForwardFoundation.org.

About Sheltering Arms:

Sheltering Arms provides high‐quality early education, child care and comprehensive family support services to up to 2,100 children and their families annually at 11 metropolitan Atlanta locations in Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

On average, children attending Sheltering Arms score in the 90th percentile for language and literacy, exceeding developmental milestones for kindergarten readiness.

Sheltering Arms closes opportunity gaps by transforming the lives of children and their families through high-quality, affordable early childhood education and leadership in the field. Get more information about Sheltering Arms here.