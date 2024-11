On Saturday, November 23, KISS 104.1 partnered with the Giving Grace to provide free turkeys for families in under-served communities, for the sixth annual KISS 104.1 Turkey Giveaway. Thanks to the help of Publix and Mabra Law, we were able to provide 208 families with a FREE turkey for the holidays.









