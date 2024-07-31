Thank you Mabra Law for Donating Over 300 Backpacks for Back to School

On Thursday, August 1, KISS 104.1 teamed up with Mabra Law to provide over300 backpacks to students of The B.E.S.T. Academy in partnership with 100 Black Men of Atlanta. As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, many families are struggling to purchase the required supplies for the 2024-02025 school year due to high inflation.

KISS 104.1 partnered Mabra Law and 100 Black Men Atlanta to identify students who could benefit from a little extra help this school year. Through 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s long annual relationship with The B.E.S.T. Academy, we were able to help over 300 students in need.

Thanks to Mabra Law, each student received a backpack filled items tailored to the child’s age group such as pencils, paper, crayons, rulers, or scientific calculators, and more.











