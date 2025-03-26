Stop The Violence rally - March 22, 2025

Riverdale Stop the Violence Rally

The Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar in partnership with Clayton County Commissioner Gail Hambrick and the Department of Parks and Recreation present the Stop the Violence Rally. This is a free event that is open to the public.

When: March 22, 2025 from 11am-2pm

Where: Riverdale Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center

Come hear Young Thug’s father Jeffrey Williams Sr, music mogul CEO Miami Mike, Juvenile Court Judge Leslie Miller-Terry, and others answer all of your questions about how to stop violent crimes in our communities.

There will be a live DJ and free food for those who attend!

