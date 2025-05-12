Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/Walk (September 6, 2025)

The 45th Annual Sickle Cell Road Race is scheduled for September 6, 2025, in East Point, Georgia. This longstanding event serves as a crucial fundraiser and community gathering to support individuals affected by sickle cell disease. Participants can look forward to the 5K race/walk starting at 9:00 a.m. in front of East Point City Hall. Proceeds from the event benefit Camp New Light, a weeklong camp for children and teens living with sickle cell disease.

