Posted: May 25, 2018

Listen all weekend long!

Comments

Celebrate the start of summer with our Memorial Day Mix Weekend

ATL, KISS 104.1 is digging in the crates, and pulling out all your favorite jamz. Starting Friday, and all weekend long! Featuring mixes from Art Terrell, DLuva, DJ Mark B, and DJ Scientist!

KISS 104.1, Today’s R&B and Throwbacks.

