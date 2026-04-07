Lifting Our Voices Sandwich Run @ Morehouse College

Lifting Our Voices will host our weekly service initiative, Sandwich Run, on Saturday, April 11th @ 12 PM at Morehouse College in Archer Gymnasium!

Our goal is to prepare and distribute 500+ meals to individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Can’t make it? Make a donation to support the nonprofit organization in continuing to serve thousands nationally. We’re making a difference in our community, and we need your help! 🥪

To find more about the Lifting Our Voices organization, please refer out to website at liftingourvoices.org, or follow on Instagram @liftingourvoices and @sandwichrun.

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