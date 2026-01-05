Lifting Our Voices: MLK Day of Service

Join us, as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Lifting Our Voices. On January 17, will partake in a day of service with Lifting Our Voices Georgia State MLK Day Sandwich Run.

Donate or register to volunteer here to participate on January 17, at 12:30pm Georgia State University.

Sandwich Run is a national service initiative with local roots. Starting as an annual event at the AUC, our signature Sandwich Run transformed from a yearly event to a weekly event, averaging over 500 meals made and distributed per week.

Lifting Our Voices, Inc. (LOV) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in May of 2020 with a goal of combatting social and economic issues exacerbated by the pandemic. LOV is focused on meeting members of the community where they are.

