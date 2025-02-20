Lifting Our Voices (L.O.V.)

Lifting Our Voices, Inc. (LOV) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in May of 2020 with a goal of combatting social and economic issues exacerbated by the pandemic. LOV is focused on meeting members of the community where they are.

Join KISS 104.1’s KISS Cares initiative as we partner with Lifting Our Voices to help feed underserved communities. Become a member, volunteer, or simply donate to help continue to spread the LOV!

Event Date Location Sandwich Run February 22 Atlanta University Center Consortium Sandwich Run March 1 Georgia Tech Sandwich Run March 8 Atlanta University Center Consortium Sandwich Run March 29 Emory Sandwich Run April 5 Georgia Tech Sandwich Run April 12 Atlanta University Center Consortium

