Lifting Our Voices (L.O.V.)

Lifting Our Voices, Inc. (LOV) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in May of 2020 with a goal of combatting social and economic issues exacerbated by the pandemic. LOV is focused on meeting members of the community where they are.

Join KISS 104.1’s KISS Cares initiative as we partner with Lifting Our Voices to help feed underserved communities. Become a member, volunteer, or simply donate to help continue to spread the LOV!

Donate or learn more about Lifting Our Voices

EventDateLocation
Sandwich RunFebruary 22Atlanta University Center Consortium
Sandwich RunMarch 1Georgia Tech
Sandwich RunMarch 8Atlanta University Center Consortium
Sandwich RunMarch 29Emory
Sandwich RunApril 5Georgia Tech
Sandwich RunApril 12Atlanta University Center Consortium

