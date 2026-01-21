KISS 104.1 Save Our Sons Forum and Dinner Hosted by Toni & Tony in The Morning with special guest Gary Davis

Save Our Sons

Join KISS 104.1 on February 9th from 5p - 8p in the KISS 104.1 Live Lounge as we put the spotlight our young men! This intimate conversation with special guest Gary Davis, founder of Next Level Mentoring & Empowerment Center, highlight key issues effect young men in Atlanta. In a nation where 1 in 3 young Black men will be incarcerated at some point in their lives, the work of Gary Davis and his Next Level Boys Academy and Empowerment Center stands as a beacon of hope.

Gary L. Davis Gary L. Davis, Sr. Founder/Executive Director

As the Founder and Executive Director of this groundbreaking mentorship organization, Davis has dedicated his career to providing an alternative pathway for youth and young adult males who too often find themselves ensnared by the criminal justice system.

Through intensive programming that blends academic support, leadership development, and social-emotional learning, Next Level Boys Academy and Empowerment Center has achieved remarkable results. Longitudinal studies show that participants are 47% less likely to reoffend or incarcerated compared to their peers, a testament to the life-changing impact of Davis’ innovative model. But the true measure of the organization’s success lies in the transformative stories of the young men it serves. With many participants coming from single-parent households, Davis self-published his first book in 2015, “Raising Him Without Him” - a raw and redemptive exploration of fatherlessness that has resonated with readers nationwide.

