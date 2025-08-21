KISS 104.1 Presents: The PowerHER™ Series LIVE with Dr. Jennifer Keitt, CEO of The Keitt Institute

PowerHER Live

The PowerHER™ Series LIVE is a high-impact experience designed for ambitious, high-capacity women who are tired of the fluff and ready for real transformation. If you’re balancing a career, ambition, and life’s demands, and you’re hungry for clear next steps, this is where it happens.

Join us September 22nd in the KISS 104.1 Live Lounge from 5pm to 8pm with Dr. Jennifer Keitt and Morgan Holmes of The Keitt Institute as your guides, you’ll:

·Unlock three strategic frameworks to help you command your space, accelerate change, and define success on your terms.

·Silence the doubt and build the kind of self-confidence that can’t be shaken.

·Create your personal Power Playbook—real strategies, real clarity, and real results.

You will walk away sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever, ready to execute what matters most in your life, with no apologies.

This is your space. This is your strategy. This is your moment.

Seats are limited. Register now because powerful women don’t wait.

Jennifer Keitt

Dr. Jennifer Keitt and Morgan Holmes, the mother-daughter duo behind The Keitt Institute, are united by a bold mission: to empower lives from the inside out. What began as a spark between them has grown into a transformative movement that has impacted thousands. With over three decades of experience, Dr. Jennifer serves as the Training Visionary, drawing on her deep roots in media and personal development to help individuals live with clarity and purpose. Morgan, the Learning & Development Strategist, brings a forward-thinking, emotionally intelligent lens to leadership, guiding people and teams through meaningful growth and lasting change.

Together, they are redefining what it means to lead, live, and thrive.

