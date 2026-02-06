Join us for Party in Pink Atlanta Benefiting Susan G. Komen

Step into a night of purpose, passion, and pink at Party in Pink Atlanta benefiting Susan G. Komen on March 21!

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, walk the pink carpet and step into an unforgettable evening in support of Susan G. Komen’s bold mission—a world without breast cancer.

Guests will enjoy incredible food and drinks, while striking a pose at interactive photo moments, and exploring hands-on experiences that educate and empower. Together, we’ll raise critical funds for groundbreaking research, patient support, and greater access to care.This is more than a gala—it’s a celebration of strength and solidarity.

Join us in illuminating the path forward for those impacted by breast cancer.

More info and tickets.

