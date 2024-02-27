Join Us for Our 3rd Annual Easter Dinner Giveaway

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck are back to give you some much needed relief this Easter. Toni Moore and George Willborn will be broadcasting LIVE from 6am - 10am on March 28th. Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck will be joing us to give away 500 $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to the first 500 families, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Important Information:

When: March 28, 6a-10a

March 28, 6a-10a Location: REVEAL ON MARCH 26th, listen to the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore and George Willborn from 6am - 10am

One Honey Baked Ham gift card per family.

We will announce on-air when the gift cards have all been claimed.

The line will not begin until 5:30am on March 28. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.









Brought To You By: Amy Witherite Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group





Special Thank You To:





©2022 Cox Media Group