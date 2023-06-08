Join KISS 104.1 at the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival!

Join KISS 104.1 at the 11th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival June 16 – 18 at Centennial Olympic Park. This high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity, and equality is known for filling Centennial Olympic Park and the streets of Atlanta with the soulful sound of live music, amazing hand-made merchandise from local and international vendors, mouthwatering cuisine, and an array of immersive cultural activities for all attendees.

To heighten this already extraordinary experience, the event bolsters a vibrant televised parade on June 17 featuring captivating floats, colorful dance troops, community youth organizations, mesmerizing marching bands, and esteemed local and national dignitaries.

Join us as we commemorate the historic day of Juneteenth, marking the emancipation of enslaved Africans in America. We welcome you to be a part of this monumental event where community, equality, human rights, and justice for all merge to create a better world for future generations.

>>JUNETEENTH ATLANTA PARADE INFO:

START TIME: 12PM

2023 PARADE ROUTE: The parade starts at 228 Capitol Ave SW, at the Liberty plaza, across the street from our state Capitol building. The parade will move up Capitol Ave to Decatur Street and make a left turn onto Decatur Street, Decatur Street turns into Marietta Street and continues down Marietta Street to Baker Street, Makes a right turn on Baker Street, and makes a right turn on Centennial Olympic Park Drive and concludes at Centennial Olympic Park.

For more information on Music Festival events visit https://www.juneteenthatl.com/

MORE JUNETEENTH EVENTS:

20th Annual Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration: Cultural Fest

Marietta Square: 99 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA

City of South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration

Wolf Creek Amphitheater 3025 Merk Road Southwest South Fulton, GA 30349

TILA x SG Presents: Juneteenth Block Party

Sweetgreen 650 North Avenue Northeast #Suite 102B Atlanta, GA 30308

Pre-Juneteenth Festival (JUNE 9-11)

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center - 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta, GA

Piedmont Summer Movie Series: 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at The Backyard

The Home Depot Backyard - 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA

Beaute Noir Fest - Juneteenth Celebration 2023

Pullman Yards 225 Rogers Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30317

City of Austell Juneteenth Festival

Legion Field - 5514 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW, Austell, GA

Main Street Market - Juneteenth Celebration

7982 N Main St 7982 North Main Street Jonesboro, GA 30236

Poetry vs. Hip-Hop Father’s Day x Juneteenth Edition!

City Winery 650 North Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308





