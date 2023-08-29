House In The Park 2023

The 19th annual House in the Park festival takes place on Sunday, September 2, 2023 at Grant Park from noon – 8pm. The all-ages event is a celebration of culture and community through house music. Featuring four of the best Atlanta-based, internationally known djs in the House Music scene – founder Ramon Rawsoul, Kai Alce, DJ Kemit and Salah Ananse – along with tons of vendors and food trucks!

Go to www.houseinthepark.org to purchase tickets!

House in the Park™ is a musical exploration of the soul and a vision to see House Music become a unifying movement, transcending every strata of society- ethnic identification, race classification, age and lifestyle. DJ Ramon “Rawsoul” Guyton, the visionary behind Rawsoul Entertainment, and Kai Alce, the man behind record label NDATL, launched House in the Park™ in 2005, as a gift to the city and the community that supports the monthly music-social offering “The Gathering.” HITP adds much needed variety to the Atlanta music scene and features a range of House Music’s emerging local, regional, and international talents. DJ Ramon Rawsoul orchestrates this effort simply for the joy of bringing his favorite music genre to life in a tangible, meaningful way.

GRANT PARK

537 Park Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

(Map and directions here)

Please do your part to be a good steward of this great community and take care of this park! Pick-up your trash!! Don’t leave your picnic items behind. There will be several 30-yard refuse dumpsters available for dumping your trash.

Please note: While visiting the park we ask that you remain on walking paths and not walk through planting beds.

PARKING IS LIMITED!

PLEASE RIDE MARTA!

PLEASE CAR POOL!

PLEASE USE RIDE SHARE!

Marta Bus serving Grant Park is the #32

(Pick up at Civic Center station or Five Points station).

For the holiday schedule, please visit: www.itsmarta.com

404-848-4711 (trip planning)

404-848-5000 (service delays)





HOW DO I GET THERE BY CAR?

Traveling from South of the City:

Take I-75/85 North to Fulton St exit. Turn right at top of exit ramp. Go to first traffic light and turn right at Olympic Caldron. Go to next intersection (Georgia Avenue) and turn left. Georgia Avenue will dead end at the back entrance to the park (approximately one mile).

Traveling from East of the City:

I-20 West to Boulevard exit 59A; turn left at top of exit ramp; go to Berne St and make a right then another right onto Park Ave.

Traveling from West of the City:

I-20 East to Boulevard exit 59A; turn right at top of exit ramp; go to Berne St and make a right then another right onto Park Ave.

Traveling from North of the City:

I-75/85 South to I-20 East; take first exit 59A — Boulevard/Cyclorama/Zoo; turn right at top of exit ramp; go to Berne St and make a right then another right onto Park Ave.

Please see our FAQ Page for additional details including Parking information.

