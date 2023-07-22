Backpacks for Back to School

On Saturday, July 23, KISS 104.1 teamed up with Mabra Law to provide over 500 backpacks to students in the Metro-Atlanta area. As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, many families are struggling to purchase the required supplies for the 2023-2024 school year due to high inflation.

KISS 104.1 partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta At-Promise Center South to identify over 500 students who could benefit from a little extra help this school year. The students’ families were supplied with a voucher and invited to join us at the on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Thanks to Mabra Law, each student received a backpack filled items tailored to the child’s age group such as pencils, paper, crayons, rulers, or scientific calculators, and more.

















Thank You

