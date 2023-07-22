Backpacks for Back to School

Sponsored by Mabra Law

Backpacks for Back to School 2023

On Saturday, July 23, KISS 104.1 teamed up with Mabra Law to provide over 500 backpacks to students in the Metro-Atlanta area. As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, many families are struggling to purchase the required supplies for the 2023-2024 school year due to high inflation.

KISS 104.1 partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta At-Promise Center South to identify over 500 students who could benefit from a little extra help this school year. The students’ families were supplied with a voucher and invited to join us at the on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Thanks to Mabra Law, each student received a backpack filled items tailored to the child’s age group such as pencils, paper, crayons, rulers, or scientific calculators, and more.





Thank You
mabrafirm
bgcmaatpromise

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!