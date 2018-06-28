4th of July Events and Festivals

RED, WHITE & BREW
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 7:00 AM
End Time: 10:00 PM
Location / Venue: Georgia Aquarium | 225 Baker Street, Atlanta, GA 30313
Cost: $65 general admission, $50 members.
More info
FANTASTIC FOURTH CELEBRATION
Date: 7/1/2018 - 7/7/2018
Start Time: Attraction hours, 10:30 AM.-8 PM | Laser show starts @ 9:30 PM (It last 45 minutes)
End Time: N/A
Location / Venue: Stone Mountain Park | 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Cost: $15.00 FOR DAILY AND $40.00 FOR ANNUAL! (Parking is $20.00 per vehicle.)
More info
GWCCA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 11:00 PM
Location / Venue: International Plaza, 1 Philips Drive, Atlanta, GA 30303
More info
2018 INDEPENDENCE DAY HOMETOWN CELEBRATION
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 3:00 PM
End Time: 11:00 PM
Location / Venue: Downtown East Point, 2757 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344
ANNUAL STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 6:30 PM | Fireworks begin @ 9:45 PM
End Time: N/A
Location: Concourse Corporate Center Lawn, 5 Concourse Parkway NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
More info
STARS AND STRIPES FEST 2018
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 10:00 PM
Location: Downtown Covington, 2101 Clark St, Covington, GA 30014
More info
TERMINUS CITY JULY 4TH BACKYARD BBQ
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 12:00 PM
End Time: 4:00 PM
Location / Venue: Revival, 129 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
More info
JULY 4TH STAR SPANGLED BEACH PARTY
Date: 7/4/2018
Start Time: 5:30 pm
End Time: N/A
Location: 755 Hank Aaron Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
More info
JULY 4TH FESTIVITIES AND FIREWORKS
Date: July 4, 2018
Start Time: 6:00 pm
End Time: 10:00 PM
Location: Wills Park Recreation Center | 11925 Wills Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009
More info
ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA
Date: July 4, 2018
Start Time: 5:30 pm | Firework start @ 9:30 pm
End Time: N/A
Location: Roswell High School | 11595 King Rd, Roswell, GA 30075
Type: Family & Kids
More info
KENNESAW’S TRADITIONAL PRE-INDEPENDENCE DAY SALUTE TO AMERICAN CELEBRATION
Date: July 3, 2018
Start Time: 6pm to 10pm
Location: 2828 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144
More info
LITHONIA 4TH OF JULY FUNK PARTY IN THE PARK
Date: July 4, 2018
Start Time: 3:00 PM-11:00 PM
Location: Lithonia City Park & Amphitheater | 2515 Park Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058
More info
FESTIVAL AT THE PARK
Date: July 4, 2018
Start Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Location: 8830 Gurley Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134
More info
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself