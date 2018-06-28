Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 28, 2018

4th of July Events and Festivals

Comments

RED, WHITE & BREW 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 7:00 AM 
End Time: 10:00 PM 
Location / Venue: Georgia Aquarium | 225 Baker Street, Atlanta, GA 30313 
Cost: $65 general admission, $50 members. 
More info 

FANTASTIC FOURTH CELEBRATION 
Date: 7/1/2018 - 7/7/2018 
Start Time: Attraction hours, 10:30 AM.-8 PM | Laser show starts @ 9:30 PM (It last 45 minutes) 
End Time: N/A 
Location / Venue: Stone Mountain Park | 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 
Cost: $15.00 FOR DAILY AND $40.00 FOR ANNUAL! (Parking is $20.00 per vehicle.) 
More info 

GWCCA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 6:00 PM 
End Time: 11:00 PM 
Location / Venue: International Plaza, 1 Philips Drive, Atlanta, GA 30303 
More info 

2018 INDEPENDENCE DAY HOMETOWN CELEBRATION 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 3:00 PM 
End Time: 11:00 PM 
Location / Venue: Downtown East Point, 2757 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344  

ANNUAL STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 6:30 PM | Fireworks begin @ 9:45 PM 
End Time: N/A 
Location: Concourse Corporate Center Lawn, 5 Concourse Parkway NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 
More info 

STARS AND STRIPES FEST 2018 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 2:00 PM 
End Time: 10:00 PM 
Location: Downtown Covington, 2101 Clark St, Covington, GA 30014 
More info

TERMINUS CITY JULY 4TH BACKYARD BBQ 
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 12:00 PM 
End Time: 4:00 PM 
Location / Venue: Revival, 129 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030 
More info
JULY 4TH STAR SPANGLED BEACH PARTY
Date: 7/4/2018 
Start Time: 5:30 pm 
End Time: N/A 
Location: 755 Hank Aaron Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315 
More info
JULY 4TH FESTIVITIES AND FIREWORKS
Date: July 4, 2018 
Start Time: 6:00 pm 
End Time: 10:00 PM 
Location: Wills Park Recreation Center | 11925 Wills Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 
More info
ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA
Date: July 4, 2018 
Start Time: 5:30 pm | Firework start @ 9:30 pm 
End Time: N/A 
Location: Roswell High School | 11595 King Rd, Roswell, GA 30075 
Type: Family & Kids 
More info
KENNESAW’S TRADITIONAL PRE-INDEPENDENCE DAY SALUTE TO AMERICAN CELEBRATION
Date: July 3, 2018 
Start Time: 6pm to 10pm 
Location: 2828 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144 
More info
LITHONIA 4TH OF JULY FUNK PARTY IN THE PARK
Date: July 4, 2018 
Start Time: 3:00 PM-11:00 PM 
Location: Lithonia City Park & Amphitheater | 2515 Park Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058 
More info
FESTIVAL AT THE PARK
Date: July 4, 2018 
Start Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm 
Location: 8830 Gurley Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134 
More info

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation