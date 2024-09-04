44th Annual Sickle Cell 5K Road Race/ Walk

Sickle Cell 5K 2024

KISS 104.1 would like to highlight September as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Did you know that about 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait? We encourage everyone to be a part of this annual effort to increase awareness about sickle cell disease individuals and organizations can join efforts to bring attention to sickle cell disease by educating others and engaging. The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia is a non-profit that has been serving our community for over 50 years. To learn more about how you can donate and support this cause visit sicklecellga.org/.

Time: September 14, 2024 at 6:00pm

Location: 2757 East Point Street, Atlanta, GA US 30344

Registration is now open for the 44th Annual Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. 5K Road Race/Walk | Concert | Vigil. The race/wall begins at 6:00 p.m. in front of East Point (Georgia) City Hall. Following the race, Hypnotic Sohl will host a free concert for our runners/walkers; an close the evening with a Candlelight Vigil to those we have lost to sickle cell.