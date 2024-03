On Thursday, March 28, KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck gave YOU some much needed relief this Easter. Toni Moore and George Willborn broadcast LIVE and gave away 500 $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to the first 500 families, on a first-come, first-served basis.





Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 3rd Annual Easter Dinner Giveaway





Thank You To: Amy Witherite Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group









©2022 Cox Media Group