'Zootopia 2' regains #1 spot at weekend box office

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in 'Zootopia 2.' (Walt Disney Studios)
By Jill Lances

After slipping to #2 last week, Disney's Zootopia 2 returns to the top spot at this weekend's box office, bringing in $26.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The new earnings bring the animated film's domestic box office total to close to $259 million.

According to Variety, Zootpia 2 has taken in $1.13 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The only movie that's earned more is an animated Chinese film, Ne Zha 2, with $1.9 billion.

Last weekend's #1, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, slips one spot to #2, with a $19.5 million take, followed by Wicked: For Good at #3 with $8.55 million.

It was a slow weekend for new films, with Ella McCay -- the James L. Brooks-directed film starring Sex Education's Emma Mackey -- the only new film to debut in the top 10 at #7, with earnings of $2.1 million.

There were also two rereleased films that earned a top-10 finish: 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas at #8 with $1.85 million and 1980's The Shining at #10 with $1.56 million.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:
1. Zootopia 2 -- $26.3 million
2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 -- $19.5 million
3. Wicked: For Good -- $8.55 million
4. Dhurandhar -- $3.5 million
5. Now You See Me: Now You Don't -- $2.38 million
6. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -- $2.1 million
7. Ella McCay -- $2.1
8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas -- $1.85
9. Eternity -- $1.77 million
10. The Shining -- $1.56


