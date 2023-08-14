Zachary Levi blasts "garbage" content coming out of Hollywood

Another fan convention, another headline-grabbing comment from Shazam series star Zachary Levi.

Weeks after New Hampshire's Manchester Comic Con, where he called the SAG-AFTRA strike rules preventing stars from talking about their past movies "so dumb," Levi gave fans an earful at Saturday's Chicago Fan Expo.

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage," Levi vented, according to Entertainment Weekly. "They don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't."

The comment reportedly drew applause from attendees.

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?'" Levi continued.

He added, "They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Levi later clarified his Manchester comments to highlight his support for the strikes. As of yet, he hasn't said anything about his "garbage" comments.

Levi's Shazam: Fury of the Gods under-performed at the box office back in March, a failure he placed on Warner Bros.' marketing of the movie. While the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ranked the film at an 86% with audiences, critics drubbed it. "This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame," Levi said at the time.

