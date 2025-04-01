Your health is important! The Urban League’s healthcare series is on the way

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta Virtual Healthcare Series is a quarterly event where healthcare professionals from around the state offer crucial resources to support our health and the health of our loved ones.

Join us from 6-7:30 pm with the host, ULGA’s own John Moye, Senior Director of Policy, as well as the co-moderators Dr. Michelle Nelson, Director of Graduate Programs at Clayton State School of Nursing, and Shelli-Ann McKenzie, founder of Help for Healthcare Professionals (HHCP). Each virtual event will feature special guests that will focus on building a healthier community together.

Register here!