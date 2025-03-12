Young Thug’s father set to speak at stop the violence rally for teens Stop the violence

Calling all teens to Riverdale on March 22nd at the Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center.

Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar in partnership with Clayton County Commissioner Gail Hambrick and Department of Parks and Recreation present the Stop the Violence Rally!

This event is from 11am to 2pm and is absolutely FREE to the public!

Come hear Young Thug’s father Jeffrey Williams Sr, music mogul CEO Miami Mike, Juvenile Court Judge Leslie Miller-Terry, and others answer all of your questions about how to stop violent crimes in our communities.

There will be a live DJ to keep the rally lit and free food for those who attend!