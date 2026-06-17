Young black men are dying by suicide at an alarming, historic rate

For the first time since the U.S. government began collecting the data, young Black men are dying by suicide at a higher rate than young white men.

New figures from the CDC show that, in total across genders, Black Americans have seen their overall suicide death rate climb 53% between 2014 and 2024, more than 10 times faster than white people and twice as high as Latinos and Native Americans.

Black boys and young men ages 16 to 29 are dying by suicide at a rate that is higher than white boys and young men despite the fact that across all age groups, white men are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than Black men. The crisis for young Black men peaks between ages 20 and 24, with a death rate of 31.9 per 100,000 — the highest of any age group.