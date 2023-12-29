The Year in Entertainment 2023: Those we lost

Here's a look back at those the entertainment community lost in 2023:

January

January 7 – Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough actor, 54

January 12 – Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, 54

January 17 – Edward R. Pressman, prolific producer, Wall Street, 79

January 25 – Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley star, 75

January 28 – Lisa Loring, TV's original Wednesday Addams, 64

January 29 – Annie Wersching, Bosch, Marvel's The Runaways, 45



February

February 8 – Burt Bacharach, composer, 94

February 15 – Raquel Welch, One Million Years B.C. actress, 82

February 18 – Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan actor, 61

February 19 – Richard Belzer, Law & Order: SVU star, 78



March

March 9 – Robert Blake, In Cold Blood actor, 89

March 17 – Lance Reddick, John Wick actor, 60



April

April 8 – Michael Lerman, veteran character actor, Elf, 81

April 22 – Len Goodman, Dancing with the Stars judge, 78

April 25 – Harry Belafonte, actor, singer, activist, 96

April 27 – Jerry Springer, talk show host and politician, 79



May

May 21 – Ray Stevenson, Thor and Ahsoka actor, 58

May 24 – Tina Turner, legendary singer, 83



June

June 12 – Treat Williams, Everwood actor, 71

June 29 – Alan Arkin, Little Miss Sunshine actor, 89

July

July 3 – Mark Margolis, Scarface actor; Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, 83

July 21 – Tony Bennett, jazz singer, 96

July 26 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer, 56

July 30 – Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman, 70

July 31 – Angus Cloud, Euphoria actor, 25

August

August 7 – William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of The French Connection and The Exorcist, 87

August 19 – Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us actor, 66

August 24 – Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives star, original voice of Harley Quinn, 67

August 26 – Bob Barker, Price Is Right host, 99



September

September 1 – Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville" singer, 76

September 27 – Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in Harry Potter, 82

October

October 14 – Piper Laurie, Carrie and The Hustler actress, 91

October 15 – Suzanne Somers, Three's Company star, 76

October 24 – Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor, 81

October 28 – Matthew Perry, Friends star, 54



November

November 23 – Frances Sternhagen, Tony winner; Emmy nominee for Cheers, Sex and the City, 93



December

December 6 – Norman Lear, prolific TV producer, 101

December 7 – Stan Rogow, Emmy-nominated Lizzy Maguire producer, 75

December 8 – Ryan O'Neal, Love Story Oscar nominee, 82

December 11 – Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide on the Street actor, 61

December 26 – Tom Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour star, 86

December 27 – Lee Sun-kyun, Parasite actor, 48

