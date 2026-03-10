Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore added to cast of Netflix's 'One Attempt Remaining'

Yara Shahidi attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of director Kay Cannon's Netflix crypto comedy One Attempt Remaining, according to Deadline.

They are three of seven people recently added to the cast, although details about their characters are under wraps. Previously announced stars include leads Jennifer Garner and John Cena, as well as Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.

According to Netflix, One Attempt Remaining will follow a divorced couple who have three days to remember the password to their cryptocurrency, which is now worth millions. In the process of retracing their steps, they not only try to find the password but also the reason they initially fell in love.

The film, written by Joe Boothe, Alexa Alemanni and Cannon, has begun production in LA.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.