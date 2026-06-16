{Video} The World Cup is here and Atlantans have a bone to pick with Atlanta!

Atlantans are frustrated by World Cup improvements due to the rushed, chaotic nature of the construction. Residents point to last-minute aesthetic upgrades, severe infrastructure failures, rampant gentrification, and a feeling that locals were bypassed in favor of catering exclusively to tournament elites and visitors.

Atlantans Fifa

The rush to complete over 95 miles of road repaving, sidewalk construction, and aesthetic upgrades—like those at Underground Atlanta—created massive traffic headaches and overnight noise just before kickoff.

Since we’re cleaning the city up, what else would you like to see get fixed?