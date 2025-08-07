'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2 reveals teaser, premiere date

Everything is not what it seems in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 teaser trailer.

Disney Channel released the trailer for the new season on Thursday. The network also announced season 2 will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 12.

Selena Gomez appears in the teaser for season 2, which finds star Janice LeAnn Brown in character as Billie walking through a magical portal.

In addition to executive producing the series, Gomez returns to guest star as Alex Russo in season 2. Joining her in guest roles this time around are Zombies star Freya Skye playing Piper, Harvey Guillén as Gossip Stone and Kirsten Vangsness as Bigelow McFigglehorn.

Season 2 finds Billie grappling "with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought—especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house," according to an official synopsis. "Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever."

Returning characters from the original Wizards of Waverly Place are also set to appear in season 2. Bill Chott will reprise the role of Mr. Laritate, while Sean Whalen will return as Mantooth.

David Henrie, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the season.

All episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Oct. 8.

