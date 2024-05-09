With new tease, FX reveals Emmy-winning Hulu hit 'The Bear' gets cooking again June 27

FX has just revealed that its Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning dramedy The Bear will drop all 10 episodes of its third season on Hulu on Thursday, June 27.

The network released a moody tease, showing Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto entering the empty kitchen of his new restaurant that shares the show's name.

As the camera tracks toward him, he starts to unroll his knives, then pauses and stares directly into the camera, which zooms in further before tracking out through the eatery, out the window and up into the sky over Chicago.

While that doesn't tell fans much about the new season, the announcement from FX reveals season 3 follows Carmy, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's "Richie" Jerimovich as their characters "do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business."

"Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity," the network continues, adding in part, "Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together."

FX adds, "Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

The acclaimed series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and real-life chef and actor Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

