Will Forte represents Wile E. Coyote in 'Coyote vs. Acme' final trailer

Wile E. Coyote appears in a still from 'Coyote vs. Acme." (Ketchup Entertainment)

The final trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has arrived.

Ketchup Entertainment has released the newest trailer for the upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which "centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner," according to its synopsis.

The trailer finds Wile E. Coyote having the idea to hire a lawyer to sue the Acme Corporation for all the harm it has caused him.

"Have you ever set a big stack of TNT on the road hoping to blow up your nemesis but the detonator itself explodes? Have you ever pulled the ripcord of your parachute, and only a bunch of silverware comes out? It's not your fault. ACME is evil," Forte's Kevin Avery says in an attorney ad Wile E. Coyote watches.

Later on, he describes Wile E. Coyote as "one of the most hardworking people I've ever met."

"He would never think of quitting," Forte says. "Everyone should be inspired by that."

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023. In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of its content as part of an earnings filing it called a "strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group." It's presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects affected by the decision. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film in March 2025.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star. It is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

Coyote vs. Acme blasts into theaters on Aug. 28.

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