'Wicked' stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the list of performers announced for the 2025 Oscars.

Other artists taking to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards include Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah and RAYE, showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Monday.

A press release sharing the news teased that viewers can expect "showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends" from the talent.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, will also feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Additional talent will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

In a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, it was revealed that the 2025 Oscars would forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees.

Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and "celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life" to "uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees."

At the time, the academy also promised "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future."

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

