What happened to Nolan Wells? Teen disappeared while on a boating trip with his friends

A Mississippi community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, whose body was believed to be recovered after going missing over the 4th of July weekend.

Wells vanished after going on a boat trip with friends who claim... “he chose to stay there.” Reportedly, an argument was caught on camera. Wells’ friends gave his mother his phone but said they hadn’t seen him since 3pm that day. Said friends have scrubbed their social media accounts and hired lawyers.

Nolan’s family is calling for a full investigation.