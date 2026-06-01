What happened to Derek Samuel? 20-year-old’s body found after month long search

The body of 20-year-old Derek Samuel has been found following a month-long investigation. Derek’s friends reported him missing after they parted ways as they were leaving a Target store at Camp Creek Marketplace and never heard back from him.

Georgia Emergency Search & Rescue crews found his body in a wooded area behind the Reserve at Redwine Apartments. After Derek went missing, authorities traced his phone to Redwine Road, but weeks of searches yielded no clues.

Officials haven’t confirmed the cause or manner of death as the investigation continues.